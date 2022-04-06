$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will report $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $19.18 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $19.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 131,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,569. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.