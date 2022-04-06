18,228 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE EVRI opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

