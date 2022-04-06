184635 (MBT.TO) (TSE:MBT) Shares Down 2.1%

184635 (MBT.TO) (TSE:MBT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.40 and last traded at C$39.53. Approximately 575,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 358,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.37.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.53.
About 184635 (MBT.TO) (TSE:MBT)
Featured Stories
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for 184635 (MBT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 184635 (MBT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.