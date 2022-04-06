$197.21 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $197.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.25 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $147.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $937.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $985.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,880 shares of company stock worth $2,043,640. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $12.24. 12,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

