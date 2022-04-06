$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,620%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:CCL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 44,393,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,190,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

