2,050 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 110,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 155,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 879,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91.

