26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 974,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 392.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,021,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,793 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 21.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 410,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

