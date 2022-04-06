$276.90 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $276.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.85 million and the highest is $280.32 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

