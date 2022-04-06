286,595 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 286,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.01. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

