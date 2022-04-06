29,387 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

