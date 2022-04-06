$297.94 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $297.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.90 million and the highest is $306.62 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $223.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of BJRI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 475,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $594.20 million, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

