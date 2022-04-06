$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $79,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,538,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

