312,063 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 312,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

