360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 431,697 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt bought 431,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$416,587.61 ($313,223.76).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,806.92 ($143,463.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.06.

About 360 Capital Group (Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.