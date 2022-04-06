38,648 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

