$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the highest is $4.85 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

