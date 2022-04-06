$415.48 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $415.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $6,068,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,341. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

