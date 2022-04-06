440,145 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 440,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,484,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,684. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

