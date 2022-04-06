476,064 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 476,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,124,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 213,715 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $9,305,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,459,000.

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 66,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

