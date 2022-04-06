$519.41 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $519.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.11 million and the lowest is $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $394.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 451,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,982 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

