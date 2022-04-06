$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.96 billion and the highest is $6.46 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $26.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. 537,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

