623 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.98. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

