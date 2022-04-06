62,938 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.79. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

