$696.99 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report $696.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.50 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $299.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.59. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

