$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 381,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

