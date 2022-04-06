$700.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to report $700.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.50 million and the lowest is $696.30 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENSG traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 225,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $867,955 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after acquiring an additional 397,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

