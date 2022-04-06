7,031 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 4,506,210 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

