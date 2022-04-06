71,169 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,880. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

