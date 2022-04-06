7,480 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.