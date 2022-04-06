$8.97 Billion in Sales Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 billion. UBS Group reported sales of $7.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year sales of $35.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $36.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $36.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UBS Group.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBS Group (UBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.