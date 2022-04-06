$887.62 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will report $887.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.60 million to $941.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.95. 2,683,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,266. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

