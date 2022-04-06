$89.34 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will report $89.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 88,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,676. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

