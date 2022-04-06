8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $742,717.86 and $217,784.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004247 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

