96,253 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of HAE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,593. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

