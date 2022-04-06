AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.