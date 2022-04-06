ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 28 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

