Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO Sells $2,550,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $322.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.93 and a 200 day moving average of $324.17.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.