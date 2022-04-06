Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) versus Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Head-To-Head Survey

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Abiomed alerts:

91.9% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Abiomed has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Abiomed and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 2 1 0 2.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abiomed currently has a consensus price target of $336.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 13.26% 15.19% 13.64% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 17.33 $225.52 million $2.89 111.65 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Summary

Abiomed beats Adynxx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Adynxx (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.