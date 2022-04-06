Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

