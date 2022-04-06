ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $22.07

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $19.92. ACM Research shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 10,483 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.56.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACM Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.