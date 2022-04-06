Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.