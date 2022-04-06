Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 774 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 2,675,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.