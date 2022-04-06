Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

LOW traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.33. 12,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

