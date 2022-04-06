Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $204,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.57. 19,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

