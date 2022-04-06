Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 417 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.30. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,064. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

