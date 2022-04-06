Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $16,940,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. 27,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,943. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

