Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 496 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $11,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

