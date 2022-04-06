Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.56. 6,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 29,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

