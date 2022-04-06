ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACVA. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 7,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

