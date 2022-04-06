Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.06

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 3997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $499,160. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

